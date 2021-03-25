Bill to establish Federal College of Education in Abia passes 2nd reading

Bill for an Act to establish Federal College of Education, Bende in Abia has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill which seeks to provide full-time courses, training in technology, applied sciences, commerce, social sciences, arts and humanities among others was sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) at plenary on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the bill was read the first time in the hallowed chamber on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Leading the debate, Kalu said that the importance of education in the society cannot be overemphasised saying that education is important for a happy and stable life, for better income and livelihood and for social equality.

According to him, education makes a person self- dependent, turns dreams into reality and makes the world a better and safer place.

On the location, Kalu said Bende Local Government Area of Abia is the single oldest and largest Local Government Area in the South-East geo-political zone.

“Bende has remained undivided since its creation in 1976, even though with the size of four Local Government Areas as found in comparative federal constituencies.

“Despite its strategic location in Abia and sharing border with Akwa Ibom, with a growing population and land mass, there is no tertiary institution in the Federal Constituency operated either by Federal or State Government.

“Bende deserves to have the presence of a tertiary institution to serve the education need of the teeming youthful population, especially now that the need for well-trained educationists has risen.

“This is accompanied with the need to fill the gaps created by both the consequences of brain drain and the lack of qualified educationists to provide quality training at all levels of education,” he said.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house , Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila referred bill to House Committee on Tertiary Education for further legislative actions.

NAN recalls that a Bill for an Act to establish Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, Ebonyi passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill which was also sponsored by Kalu seeks to ensure adoption of agricultural techniques, enhance research and development in agriculture.

“It will also serve as catalyst for effective agricultural education system through training, research and innovation, for effective economic utilisation and conservation of the country’s human and material resources.

“It will identify the modern agricultural education needs of the society with a view to finding solutions in the interest of national development,” he said.