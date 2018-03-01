Bill to honour national heroes passes 2nd reading in House

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to repeal the Nigerian National Heroes Register Act, 2004 and enact the Nigerian National Heroes Act to provide for the recognition of the nation’s heroes.

Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Abubakar Amuda-Kannike (Kwara/APC), said the bill when passed into law will go a long way to recognise heroes who were not only honoured but provide some form of mentoring to the younger generation.

He said that heroes should be admired and acknowledged for their courage, outstanding achievements and noble qualities, adding that the national honour should be given to individuals with positive contributions to the growth and development of the society.

According to him, Nigerians both living and dead deserve a place of honour in the country’s national history.

He cited examples to include, the late Alvan Ikoku, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Herbert Macaulay and General Murtala Mohammed.

“In recognition of the importance of heroes in our society, whether they are entertainers, athletes, politicians or public figures, the bill provides in its schedule various categories of Nigerian citizens dead and alive that could be designated as heroes.

“The bill specifies principles guiding the designation of national heroes to include, patriotism, national unity, sharing and devolution of power, the rule of law, democracy and participation of the people.

“Human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness, equality, human rights, non-discrimination and protection of the marginalized.

“Good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability, enhancement of sustainable development.

“The proposed legislation seeks to ascribe certain privileges to living heroes and ensure that heroes are henceforth designated at state ceremonies,” he said.

Contributing to debate on the bill, Rep. Edward Pwajok (Plateau/APC), said that the families and wards of past heroes should be adequately compensated by the government.

“Many of our past heroes’ families and wards are living in misery which is not right. As a nation, we ought to recognise them,” he said.

Another lawmaker, Rep. Ayo Omidiran (Osun/APC), who spoke in favour of the bill, said that the country was currently in dire need of heroes, “therefore, past heroes should be appreciated.”

Rep. Nicholas Ossai (Delta/PDP), said that the bill if passed into law would add value to generations to come.

“Our children will device a means to bring about the unity of our country through this bill,generations to come will take a queue from this which is highly commendable,” he added.

The bill was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by Speaker Yakubu Dogara and referred it to the House Committee on Governmental Affairs.