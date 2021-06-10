Bill for act to Establish Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa scales second reading

Tom Okpe, Abuja

A Bill for an ACT to establish Nigeria Navy University, otherwise referred as, Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa to a convententional University has scaled through second reading.

Sponsor of the bill, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi àt plenary on Wednesday said passage of the bill into law will grant the institution full legal status to operate without any hinderance.

Leading a debate on the bill, Gagdi said; “this Bill seeks to establish the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa as conventional University with selected programmes, limited and focused faculties to promote scholarship, research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, provide opportunity of acquiring a higher and liberal education in Nigeria.”

He said the University will offer courses in military policy, logistics and strategy, basic and applied sciences and arts, engineering, environmental and social sciences, education, agriculture, medical sciences, and other field of study approved by the Senate of the University.

The institution also, will provide special training courses whether leading to University distinctions or not for such persons as may be prescribed, conduct research in any field as may be prescribed or directed, arranging conferences, seminars, workshops and like activities and performing any other function as may be conferred on it by Statute.

Objective will be to provide facilities for learning and give instruction and training in such branches of knowledge as the University may desire in order to ensure that students obtain the advantage of a higher and liberal education.

It will also promote research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economic, scientific and technological situations, stimulate, particularly through teaching (and research, interest in and appreciation of military policy, logistics and strategy.

It will also encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in selected fields of learning and human endeavour including entrepreneurship skills, enhance diffusion of knowledge throughout Nigeria in general and the Nigerian Army in particular; and undertake other activities appropriate for a university.

Gagdi appealed to lawmakers to speedily pass the law establishing the institution which is already in operation, having been granted a license by the National Universities Commission.