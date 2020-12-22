Bilateral relations: Nigeria, Jamaica launch inaugural direct flight

The Nigerian government and Jamaican government has launched an inaugural direct flight to foster bilateral relations between the two countries.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye on Tuesday, December 22.

The statement reads, ‘’As part of the activities to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Jamaica, an inaugural direct flight, Air Peace, departed from Lagos and has landed in Montego Bay, on Monday, 21 December 2020.

‘’Aboard the flight was His Excellency, Geoffrey ONYEAMA, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs,

together with a number of other senior Nigerian government officials and members of the

Organised Private Sector. They were received at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, by

the Minister of Transportation of Jamaica and other top Jamaican government officials.

‘’It is expected that the welcome development will deepen relations between the two countries in

areas of tourism, education and economic activities, to mention a few.’’