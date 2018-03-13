Big Brother: Where are the past winners?

Television reality shows have become a norm among Nigerians of this century and we spend our times engaging in them and investing, when really, it doesn’t benefit us financially, mentally, or emotionally; it just entertains us. One of the most trending topics on Instagram and twitter is #BBnaija. For those of you that do not know, Big Brother Nigeria is the Nigerian version of the reality show that airs on major television stations.

It is a reality Television show based on the Big Brother Television series where by 12 Contestants live in an isolated house without any reach from the world outside them. They have to accomplish basic and complex tasks to win a large cash price worth twenty five million Naira (#25000000) at the end of the show. The contestants have to do anything and everything to avoid being evicted by the viewers of the show. Big Brother is collaboration between Nigerian and South African Production teams. It aired on DSTV channel 47 from March to June, 2006. Looking from 2007 and through the times, we’ve had different varieties and versions of Big Brother.

Today we’re going to be looking at the past Nigerian winners of Big brother Nigeria and Big Brother Africa. What have they been up to since wining that large amount of money?

BIG BROTHER AFRICA

Kevin Chuwang



Kevin was the first Nigerian to win the Television reality show, Big Brother Africa. With his winnings, Kevin became the Chief Executive Officer Down2Earth Entertainment. The Jos, Plateau state-born graduate of University of Jos is married to his then fellow Tanzania’s housemate Elizabeth Gupta and they are blessed with a baby Girl. Presently he’s working on a talent Reality show in Jos to sign on and discover new artistes onto his label. Apart from the reality show, he runs a NGO and Business. He also fondles in entertainment Consultancy. His NGO, Naija Pikin is designed to see to it that the basic needs of the Nigerian/African child are met. He’s obviously living the dream just as we had hoped.

Uti Nwachukwu



Uti is the 25 year old representative of the Big Brother Africa season three (3). He became the third evictee of Big Brother Africa season 3 on October 5 2008 (day 42). During his stay he did a lot of teasing on his fellow housemates, mostly Mimi and Thami. In 2010 Uti competed again as a contestant in Big Brother Africa season 5: All stars in which he lasted 91 days and finally emerged winner by defeating Munya to a final vote of 8 to seven. He has spent a total of 133 days on the big brother House. Good thing he didn’t give up. Uti has found his way into the hall of fame of actors that would win GIAMA award has he won the 2012 GIAMA “best actor” held in the USA. From acting, he presently presents and he fondles with comedy shows. But it is in the area of style and fashion that his profile has witnessed the most skyrocketing rise.

Karen Igho



Karen participated in the season six (6) of Big Brother Africa: Amplified which aired in 2011 In 2013, rumors went around due to her tweet via twitter that she had cancer and in February 2014, she also announced that she was cancer free. After winning, she is presently married to her long time fiancé, Yaroslav Rakos. They got married at a private event in Jos. They are blessed with a boy whom she delivered at the Mount Sinai Roosevelt hospital in New York on Saturday, July 4, 2015. She made her acting debut in M-Net series Tinsel. Karen is currently based in the United States with her Hubby Mr. Rakos as an OAP and an actress.

BIG BROTHER NIGERIA

Katung Aduwak



At 26, Katung emerged the winner of Big brother Nigeria 2006. He had come into the house a little while after the second eviction and shockingly he won about 80 percent of the tasks that were giving to them. He was kept in isolation alongside with his co-housemate, Sandy, before they were introduced to the show. After winning, Katung moved to New York to chase a directorial degree from the Digital Film Academy. Afterwards he moved back to Nigeria and got involved in several Projects. He has produced and directed a number of movies, amongst Unwanted Guest and Heaven’s Hell. He has also directed a number of music videos for Chocolate city, style plus, Gabriel Afolayan. He has starred in EbonyLife television’s Desperate Housewives. Presently, Katung is the senior Channel, Manager MTV base. He’s also the Executive Director at Chocolate city.

Efe



Just like Olamide’s’ Leave Trash for LAWMA’ slogan which became viral; Efe is became social media sensation with his popular slang ‘Based on Logistic’, catching the attentions of the viewers of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija (BBN). Efe Ejemba better known as Efe Money after spending 78days along other contestants that includes Bisola, TTT, T-Boss, Uriel, Kemen amongst others emerged winner walking home with a Whooping N25Million and brand new SUV Jeep.

After winning, Efe continued on his passion for music releasing back to back music to his fans but the Warri born still has a lot to do musically so that his supposed style of music will be accepted. Recently, Efe got a backlash by his growing fans when he posted on social media that ‘ For all those saying they regret voting for me, I entertained you and your money expired the day the show ended’,

Despite having a collaboration with YBNL Olamide on his track ‘ Warri’ the song is still crawling to get people’s attention; not relenting, Efe put out an EP titled ‘ Am sorry Am winning’ which has been critic by music lovers.

Now, the nation is in opt suspense to see who will emerge as this year’s 2018 winner of Big Brother Nigeria. Who do you think will win this time? Let’s wait and see.

