A lot has happened in Nigerian entertainment, telco and sports circles since Sunday evening (July 14th, 2019). Gist has been pouring through social media; the ‘keke’ (tricycle) riders have already picked their favourite

Big Brother Naija housemates and are yelling at each other at the parks in Lagos! Quite a bit has happened, and this is the mid-week gist on all the excitement!

Super Naija Gets Bronze: The African Cup Of Nations (AFCON)’s semi-final had Nigerians waiting and tapping our feet impatiently as we waited. After an embarrassing 2017 edition, we hoped to beat the Algerian team and advance to the final.

But we know how that went, sadly. However, our guys showed the Tunisian team the meaning of pain when we waltzed off with the bronze medal after a 1-0 match! It’s not the best, but it’s cool enough, right?

Big Brother Pepper: One of Nigeria’s most popular tv shows, Big Brother Naija, has gotten Nigerians shouting and yelling. Yes, we have been shouting! What hasn’t happened? After four evictions, Kim Oprah, Ella, Isilomo and Avala, things have heated up.

Seyi Awolowo stunned many by refusing to use his veto power to swap himself with another housemate, for the eviction. Many have praised his ‘Awo’ attributes, some others have been shaking their heads on his behalf. Hian!

And, we can’t forget everybody’s favourite PH girl, Tacha, became the 1st female housemate to get verified on Instagram Kai! We love amebo!