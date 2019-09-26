Big Brother Naija 2019 pepper dem reality show have announced a twist in eviction as against the regular Sunday night evictions.

Till the reality show ends, a ‘surprise eviction’ will begin on Thursday evening.

At the moment, there are 10 Housemates remaining in the Big Brother House with five of the Housemates already nominated for possible eviction are Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam and Cindy.

The surprise eviction(s) is expected to go on every night till Monday, September 30th.

