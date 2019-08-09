Alhaji Bature Sambo, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign coordinator in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections and other top officials of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in a ceremony in the Gusau Government House.

Other defectors who dumped the APC included the current Board Chairman, National Hospital Port Harcourt, Alhaji Muktari Anka; the immediate past Commissioner for Youth Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed; the immediate past Special Adviser, Alhaji Ibrahim Ajala, and over 6,000 other APC supporters.

Sambo said he decided to dump the APC because of the performance of Governor Bello Matawalle within a few months of his administration.

Bature also stated that Matawalle ended banditry in the state in less than two weeks of his tenure, which he said the past administration was unable to do.

He added that he and all his supporters would give the governor support and cooperation for him to succeed.

Matawalle, while receiving the APC defectors, assured them that they would be treated equally with other members of the party and warned supporters of former Governor AbdulAziz Yari to desist from creating “unnecessary tension” in the state or face “severe penalties.”