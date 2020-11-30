Biden: Nigerian Adewale Adeyemo set to be Deputy Treasury Secretary

A Nigerian-born attorney Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo is set to be announce as deputy Treasury secretary by US President-Elect, Joe Biden. Adeyemo was born in Nigeria raised in California where he obtained a bachelor’s degree before proceeding to Yale law school for his legal education. Daily Times reports.

Biden plans to appoint Adeyemo to lead the US Treasury Department as he was the former senior economic adviser during the Obama administration from 2015 to 2016 and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

Adeyemo worked as an editor at the Hamilton Project, then served as senior advisor and deputy chief of staff to Jack Lew in the United States Department of Treasury Before his appointment into the Obama administration.

He was appointed at the same time to serve as Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council In 2015.

Under Elizabeth Warren, he served as the first chief of staff of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau he also worked as the chief Negotiator of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He went on to become the first president of the Obama Foundation.

According to Politico, Biden is also expected to name Cecilia Rouse, an African American economist at Princeton University, to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.

Adeyemo’s appointment is one of the essential cabinet positions Biden is expected to announce in the coming days.