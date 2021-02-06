Biden, Harris endorse Okoni-Iweala for WTO DG

The Biden administration has declared “strong support” for former Nigerian Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to serve as the World Trade Organization’s next director-general.



This was announced in a statement on Friday in Washington DC.



In the statement, the United States acknowledged the withdrawal of South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee from fighting for the position, thus making Okonjo-Iweala as the sole candidate for the Director-general position.



The Biden administration also congratulated Myung-hee for her strong campaign for the position.

READ ALSO: U.S. election: Biden launches transition website



The U.S. president described her as a trail blazer as the Republic of Korea first female trade minister and first candidate from Korea to advance in the director- general selection process.



Okonjo-Iweala, who became a U.S. citizen in 2019, would be the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. A trained economist, she spent the bulk of her career at the World Bank, eventually holding its No. 2 post as managing director of operations. She twice served as Nigeria’s finance minister.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World