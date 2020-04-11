According to the bible, specifically the Gospel of John in the New Testament, Jesus was resurrected three days after the date of his burial, which took place on a Friday afternoon, after he was crucified by the Roman cavalry around 30 AD.

Good Friday is also celebrated as a Christian bank holiday, prior to Easter Sunday, to commemorate Jesus’ burial.

Another way Christians commemorate Easter, is by eating fish on Good Friday.

Christians believe since Jesus died for our sins by sacrificing his flesh on Good Friday, followers should avoid consuming meat on this day.

Good Friday was the day Jesus was crucified and on the third day been Easter Sunday he resurrected.

As we prepare to spend this years Easter at home as the lock down continues, it’s the perfect time to teach children about the true meaning of Easter.

Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Sunday, according to the bible.

It is a Christian holiday that celebrates Jesus Christ rising from the dead.

Christians believe Jesus’ body was found by one of his followers, Mary Magdalene, who upon visiting his tomb found it empty.

She was later visited by an angel who explained that Jesus had risen from the dead. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this Easter Sunday shall be like no other.

Just like many establishments across the country, Churches have also been forced to close their doors as the nation remains on lock down, and many have since announced they will be holding Easter services online.

Its the time for sober reflection and rededication of one’s life to the lord and as the lord arose on the 3rd day which is Sunday all issues will be solved and the whole world will be whole again.