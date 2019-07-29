By Our reporter

As the 30th July, 2019 ultimatum given by Coalition of Northern Groups (NCG) to Southerners to vacate the region comes to a close, a group drumming support for the separation of Biafra from Nigeria says it is ready for any action that the Northern coalition may want to take.

The group, Biafra Nation’s Youth League (BNYL), in a statement sent to Daily Times Monday said it would not hesitate to retaliate, with greater magnitude any negative move by CNG.

According to the statement signed by BNYL’s Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Kufre Obot the group will not issue further warnings to the killings by Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen in the Southeast and South-South.

He said BNYL was aware that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Fulani Nationality Movement in Nigeria, FUNAM are planning to sponsor a terrible attack in the South, adding that “But the BNYL’s action would surprise them.”

The spokesman also called on the Benue State Government to stop Benue Militia from operating within the Cross River border to avert crisis adding that natives of the border towns are been attacked by Militia groups from Veindekya.

“Our greatest battle is Jihadists but we decided that every northerner should not invade our land to kill people for any reason whatever, if we start chasing them away it will affect our closest neighbours. Therefore I call on the Governor of Benue State to stop Tiv Militias from invading Obudu and Bekwara to kill people, while we maintain the status of good neighbours” Kufre Obot said.