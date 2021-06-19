Biafra: Southeast Govs Disown IPOB, Set To Engage Members

Governors in the Southeast part of Nigeria has publicly condemned activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Naija News reports that the governors in a statement issued on Saturday, said the Biafra agitators are not speaking for the entire region on the call for secession.

The political leaders had met on Saturday in Enugu State to lay out plans on curbing the current security crisis rocking the region, condemned all secession agitation in the country.

Naija News understands that the Chairman of the forum, David Umahi while addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, said they believe in one Nigeria.

He said: “We condemn in totality, the activities of violent secessionist groups in the South East and elsewhere.

“We firmly proclaim that we do not support them, they do not speak for South East.

“The impression that South-East leaders are silent over some of our youths’ agitations for secession is not correct.

“South-East Governors, Ohanaeze President, National Assembly members, notable leaders had come out publicly many times in the past to speak against such agitations.

“In order not to mismanage the unfortunate situation, South-East leaders have set up a committee to engage such youths to stop and allow elders speak to address such fears,” he said.