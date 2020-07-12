Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu reveals why Buhari hates Igbos

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has vehemently disagreed with Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina that the President has nothing against the people of Biafra.

Kanu described such a statement as “a complete falsehood,” adding that “it can only deceive the gullible but certainly not those familiar with history.”

The IPOB leader, who spoke in a statement by his Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, maintained that Biafra citizens had suffered enough persecution and killings at slightest provocation on several occasions.

“The truth rather, is that people of Biafra have continued to be victims of state persecution and calculated elimination. Biafrans have been slaughtered at the slightest provocation on several occasions since the unholy amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914.

Nigeria Government and her partners in crime are sponsoring the killings and heartless massacre of Biafrans since 1945 till date.

“It is still fresh in our memory how this present Federal Government led by Buhari and his cabals killed innocent, peaceful and unarmed members of IPOB in Aba, Onitsha, Nkpor, Umuahia, Asaba, Igweocha, Enugu, Owerri and other cities.

The killings have continued unabated,” he said. He added: “Fulani terrorists, Boko Haram and terrorist groups have continued to slaughter with reckless abandon, Christians in Nigeria particularly Southern Kaduna Indigenes and Biafrans in their farms and villages, yet the Federal Government has done nothing drastic to stop the genocide.

“Ordinary designating the killer herdsmen terrorists has become a difficult task for the Federal Government which ironically tagged unarmed IPOB a terror group with the speed of light.

How does a government which pampers globally acknowledged terror groups but suppresses and kills peaceful agitators want to prove its innocence of bloodshed?”,he queried.

“On their unsubstantiated claims of being the best thing that has happened to Ndi Igbo, IPOB is challenging Femi Adesina, Arthur Eze and their likes in this Government to show Nigerians, Biafrans and World at large what they did and where this government and cabals sited any tangible federal project in Biafraland.

“It is very appalling that the Federal Government would not show where their imaginary projects are located in the South East since 5 years this government took over office on 29th of May 2015.

We wonder why the Nigerian government will claim to have executed 69 different projects, and spent N680 billion in South East alone without showing or mentioning where those projects are sited.

“We are leaving Nigeria in the shortest possible time. Time for this fake, concocted and deceptive news has gone and there is nothing anybody can do to change our resolve to restore Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria.”