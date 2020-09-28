Biafra forms alliance with Cameroon’s separatist group, Ambazonia for independence

The Biafra Nations Youth League, (BNYL) has formed an alliance with Southern Cameroon’s separatist group, Ambazonia, to achieve secession from their respective countries.

This collaboration was made known in BNYL’s convention in Enugu, during the weekend and was attended by representatives of Cameroon’s Ambazonia.

The BNYL leader, Princewill Chimezie said that the collaboration of the two agitating groups had been on for a long time but was being re-engineered to give stronger voice for their self-determination pursuits.

Chimezie explained that the Enugu convention was organised to re-strategize and encourage self-defense mechanisms for Biafrans and Ambazonians in the escalating security challenges facing the people of Eastern Nigeria and Southern Cameroon.

According to him,the BNYL was a multi-national pro-Biafra group whose membership were drawn from all the ethnic nationalities in the former Eastern Nigeria that were parts of the defunct Republic of Biafra led by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu between 1967 and 1970.

Chimezie said: “We resolved to defend ourselves by any means possible and we are not afraid to say that because we can’t continue to sit down and watch enemies massacre our people. I am afraid we may resort to guerilla movement.

”We have been most prominent in the Bakassi areas where we developed partnership with Ambazonia because we found out that Biafra has a similar problem with southern Cameroon.

“Ambazonia needs our help just as we need theirs. We have both had affinity to achieve independence in different ways and the collaboration is meant to hear one another’s cry.”

One of the Ambazonia’s representatives and President of Universal Negro Improvement Association, UNIA in Calabar Cross River state, Comrade Enow Arrey said he was a refugee in Nigeria because of the horrible killings of Ambazonians in Southern Cameroon.

Arrey said: “I found out that my brothers in Nigeria have the same problem with Southern Cameroon people. My mission is to speak that Africa has the right to decolonize their place.

We’ve decided that our people must be one as they were before colonization. “UNIA will support the Biafra movement before we can deserve respect. We are fighting for peace in Cameroon and if that peace needs a separate state, we will do that. The peace is either for federalism or separation, just like we are in support of self-defense.”

