By Tom Garba, Yola

Boko Haram insurgents are demanding the sum of N28m for the freedom of 52 members of Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State abducted about a month ago during a deadly raid.

A number of houses and other vital belongings of the villagers were destroyed during the attack.

The Daily Times findings indicated that majority of the abductees are women and children.

Regaling the concerns of the community, the village Head of Kwapre, Joel Kulaha, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the rescue of the abducted persons as the villagers are hamstrung by financial constraints and the fact that they have lost almost everything to the attack.

Also speaking, the ward heads of Kwapre I and I A, Sabon Gari, Kwapre Central, Hayin Rafi, and Unguwan Masalaci, Usman Yarda, Abenego Bitrus, Naptali Gabriel, Saidu Dauda, Silas Apolos and Jonah Gayus, appreciated the Governor for delegating the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aminu Iya Abbas to condole with them.

The royal fathers called on the Governor to do everything possible towards securing the release of their relations, saying that their situation calls for concern and immediate intervention.