Beware of fake recruitment exercise, BoI warns Nigerians

Joy Obakeye

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has said that Nigerians and the general public should disregard the publication of a planned recruitment exercise, stressing that the advert is from fraudsters.

The bank who disclosed this in a statement said that people should not fall victim to the schemes by these perpetrators.

“Our attention has been drawn to advertisements and letters on a purported recruitment exercise by the bank.

“in one of the letters sighted, an applicant is asked to submit a copy of his national identity card, copies of academic and professional certificates, among others,” the statement was quoted.

“The Bank wishes to inform the general public that it is not undertaking recruitment in any form and in any part of the country or overseas.

“Members of the public, particularly unsuspecting applicants, should be wary of fraudulent advertisements by recruitment agencies,” it warned.

The bank stated that it is not recruiting now and it has not asked any agency or organization to recruit on its behalf, and it also does not demand payment in any form for job placement.

“Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with the fraudsters does so at his or her own risk”.

The Bank of Industry stated that it would continue to prioritize its support for MSMEs to stimulate national economic recovery and growth, saying, “once again, unsuspecting applicants are advised to be careful of fraudulent recruitment agencies”.