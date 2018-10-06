Between K1 and Saraki

ISSAC, Oguntoye

Fuji music living legend K1 De Ultimate has dismissed the video making the rounds that he is supporting the presidential ambition of Senator Bukola Saraki.

K1, who likened that to artifice said he is highly disappointed that someone like the senate president can be involved in such a fraud because it is evidently clear that the only person he is rooting for to become the president in 2019 is no other than President Mohammadu Buhari. This he has shown by telling the world where his loyalty belongs at every occasion lately. K1 has also on countless occasion granted interviews to several media organizations that he is for Buhari till 2023.

According to the Fuji king, the only time he had an encounter with the senate president was at the marriage ceremony of Mohammed Mustapha’s son in Ilorin in 2015. So, he has no right to circulate any song without his approval; doing so amounts to fraud.

K1 said he is already talking with his lawyers to seek redress on the matter.

He is also using this medium to sound it clear that he will never ever endorse someone who has acted as a betrayal to his party right from when he assumed the office till the time he left the party for the opposition. ‘I remain a strong party member and the only person I support to become the president in 2019 is Muhammadu Buhari’ he concluded