Betty Akeredolu in love with paparazzi

It is quite apparent that Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu , wife of governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state enjoys more mention in and outside of the media than her husband going by the scenario playing out at the social spot at the moment

The governor seems to be given little care about attendance at public events, whether social or official engagement, and while he is ostensibly shying away from attending public functions, his wife is said to be embracing it, featuring at most major events, the ones her husband ought to attend inclusive, coupled with the visibility provided by her breast cancer awareness initiative



Ajibade Alabi