Better late than never as Euro 2020 begins in Rome

Euro 2020 opened officially in Rome on Friday with a small ceremony in the Olympic Stadium before Turkey took on Italy in the opening game.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli sang “Nessun dorms” —- an aria which became iconic among football fans following the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

This was before U2 members Bono and The Edge together with DJ Martin Garrix performed the official tournament song “We Are The People”.

There was also a brief firework display and 24 balls displayed.

The balls represented the competing countries at the pan-continental tournament which takes place in 11 European cities a year later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The final is on July 11 in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Former Italy players Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta were greeted by fans in Rome amounting to 25 per cent of the stadium capacity —— some 15,948.

Around 3,000 fans were backing Turkey having travelled to the game from all over Europe and having already made their presence felt in central Rome before kick-off.

At least some fans will attend all 51 games in the tournament, though only Budapest will operate with a full capacity.