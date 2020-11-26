Best graduating student in WAEC dies

Chisom Chukwuneke who was awarded the best graduating student in in the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WAEC), dies. She was celebrated when she achieved the academic feat and became the best graduating student in her school.

Chisom Chukwuneke, who was 17-years-old, won many awards after achieving the feat. Sadly, her life was cut-short despite having many dreams she wished to achieve.

The disclosure was made by a Facebook user identified as Stephen Joel II.

Daily Times reports that under the faebook post made by Stephen, he said: “This is sad. Girl who had the best 2019 waec result dies. “The Parents of Chisom Chukwuneke, the best student from her school with 7 A1 in WAEC exams last year are deep in mourning’. “The parents lost their daughter who scored 7 A1 in her WEAC Examination last year. The young girl whose name is Chisom Chukwuneke, was the best graduating student in her school last year. She won many awards in her school, and now death has caught short the life of this Young girl. “According to her father, she suffered a leg pain which later developed into something worse. May her soul rest in peace”