Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has been reported to the English Football Association (FA) for posting an alleged racist tweet, according to anti-discrimination charity kick it out.

The Portuguese midfielder posted a photo believed to be City teammate Benjamin Mendy as a child, with the caption: “Guess who?” and an image of the mascot for Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos.

Bernardo, who has been heavily criticized on social media, later deleted the tweet and posted another saying: “Can’t even joke with a friend these days… You guys…”

Should the FA decide to take action, Bernardo could face a fine or a ban. In July, the FA increased its punishment for discriminatory behavior to a minimum six-game ban for first-time offenders.

France’s Mendy replied to the tweet with a series of laughing emojis and clapping hands, with the caption: “1-0 for you will see.”