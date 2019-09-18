Youths under the auspices of the Benue Youth Forum (BYF) have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom, describing him as a courageous leader who defends his people at all times.

President of the forum, Comrade Terrence Kuanum made this known on Wednesday during a courtesy call on the governor at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Comrade Kuanum stated that Gov. Ortom has demonstrated uncommon leadership qualities, especially when the state was confronted by the invasion of its communities and killing of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen, stressing that the development made him a dependable leader of his people.

“We see you as a beacon of hope because you are not one of those leaders who abandon their people when they need them most,” Comrade Kuanum stated.

He cited several attempts by the opposition to destabilise the Ortom administration through various means including court cases and the recent protests by a group of pensioners.

The youth group which pledged its support to the governor to enable him succeed, said its activities are guided by laws of the country, pointing out that since January 2018, they have been involved in various struggles in defence of the rights of the people.

Responding, Gov. Ortom acknowledged the support of the youths during the trying times of the state, pointing out that they demonstrated uncommon love for their state when the people came under attack last year and encouraged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the state by standing for the truth at all times, noting that their defence of the state was for their future and that of generations yet unborn.

According to the governor, new strategies have been mapped out to redress issues of security in the state and charged youths to be in the vanguard of volunteering information to security agents for urgent attention and charged them to shun vices that would lead to anarchy and breach of peace.