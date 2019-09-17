Benue state government says it will prioritize the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law if it must implement the federal government’s National Livestock Transformation Plan.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Terver Akase, who made this known when he featured on “Nigeria in Perspective” a Radio Nigeria Harvest FM, Makurdi interactive programme, explained that where the NLTP conflicts with provisions of the state’s ranching law, the law will take pre-eminence over the plan.

According to him, the state government has asked the drafters of the plan to expunge some areas in the document which do not conform to the Benue state ranching law, hinting that there are plans by the Ortom administration to establish ranches which will serve as models to those who intend to go into livestock breeding.

Akase enumerated the governor’s achievements within his first 100 days in office to include, the completion of Origbo – Imande – Akpur – Gbajimba Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Gboko, Armstrong Avenue and commercial roads in Otukpo, Taraku – Naka Road, Agatu – Oshigbudu – Obagaji Road and Zaki Biam – Gbeji roads completed with many other road projects ongoing across the state.

He stated that within the first 100 days, both Government Girls Model Secondary School and School for the Handicap, Aliade among others were renovated with plans to do more and assured people of the state of his principal’s resolve to leave a lasting legacy in every part of the state.

Akase applauded the support of Benue people to the state government and urged them to sustain it until the needed development would have been achieved for the good of the state.