The National and State Houses of Assembly Election petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, Benue state has adjourned the case between Chief Steven Lawani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the election of Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to August 22 for adoption of final written addresses by counsels.

Announcing the adjournment during yesterday’s sitting, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice A. A. Adeleye, said the court approved the shift in the date for adoption of final written addresses because counsel to Chief Lawani, S .O. Okpale, requested for an additional day to respond to the addresses of the second respondent, the PDP and that of the first respondent, Abba Moro which were served on him on Tuesday and Wednesday August 21.

Justice Adeleye explained that the adjournment was in the interest of justice and fairness since none of the parties, including INEC did not object to the application.

Sen. Moro, who was at the tribunal to watch proceedings, is being represented at the tribunal by Kenneth Ikonne while the PDP and INEC are represented by C. T. Mue and M. Y. Sale (SAN).

Meanwhile, the tribunal is to deliver ruling today on a motion filed by Rep. Herman Hembe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), urging it to dismiss the petition filed by Dorothy Mato challenging his return as the winner of the March 2019 House of Representatives seat for Jechira Federal Constituency.

Rep. Hembe’s lawyer told the tribunal to dismiss the petition on grounds of lacking in merit, but counsel to Mato, urged the dismissal of the motion filed by the defendant.