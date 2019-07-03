The Benue state government is set to give a mass burial to the victims of the tanker explosion which occurred on Monday at Ahumbe Village on the Aliade/Makurdi Road.

Speaking to journalists after the visit to some hospitals in Makurdi where some of the victims of the explosion were receiving treatment, the state Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu said that the charred remains of the victims of the explosion would be given mass burial.

Abounu revealed that the casualty figure has risen to 48, adding that about 96 people were injured and were receiving treatment both in Aliade and Makurdi.

He explained that aside from the charred remains of the victims, the bodies not claimed would also be given mass burial at Gwer East Local Government Area.