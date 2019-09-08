The management of the College of Education, Oju in Benue state has closed the institution following students protest over the decision that fees must be paid before writing examination.

It was gathered that students in the course of the protest allegedly destroyed the science laboratory and other property of the college which necessitated the closure.

Director of Information of the college, Lawrence Emah said management decided to shut the institution to avoid further damage and wandered why some students wouldn’t want to pay their school fees.

He said the college has witnessed a situation where students wouldn’t pay fees until after graduation which is unhealthy for the institution and appealed to guardians to step up payment of fees to enable the authorities run the school effectively.

Some students who spoke on the closure said majority of parents are experiencing difficulties and called on government to intervene to enable them sit for the examination and settle the unpaid fees later.