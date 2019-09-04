Kajo Martins – Makurdi

The Deputy Governor of Benue state, Benson Abounu has challenged the leadership of the Benue state Pension Commission to find ways through which the issue of pension arrears will be tackled for the benefit of the retirees.

The deputy governor who threw the challenged on Wednesday while playing host to members of the commission, led by its Chairman, Terna Ahua in his office in Makurdi, further disclosed that the state government is owing a pension arrears in excess of N28 billion.

According to him, such an ugly development which is giving the state government sleepless nights necessitated the formation of the pension commission, noting that members of the commission were selected on merit and based on their credible performances while in the state civil service.

While charging the commission members not to disappoint the state, Abounu urged them to screen and select pension scheme providers for the state.

“It is pathetic for one who has served the state after many years to be starved and have nothing to lean on.

Therefore, government is not resting on its oars to see that pension issues in the state are permanently eradicated. You are expected to swing into action in the shortest possible time,” he declared.

The deputy governor explained that the pension scheme which is expected to be contributory will help in solving the challenges faced by the state and sympathized with pensioners, promising to provide the needed tools and assistance for the success of the commission.

Earlier in his mission statement, Chairman of the commission, Terna Ahua stated that they were in his office to seek synergy with government and assured of their commitment towards actualizing the hopes of the government and citizens of the state to ensure that the issue of pension arrears becomes a thing of the past in the state.

He briefed the deputy governor on the challenges facing the commission and requested for assistance to enable them swing into full action so as to enable the commission members succeed in their assignment.