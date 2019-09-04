Kajo Martins – Makurdi

A member of the Benue state House of Assembly representing Ushongo State Constituency, Abbas Akoso has 10, 000 exercise books to schools in the constituency ahead of the resumption of primary and secondary schools this month.

Making the donation on Wednesday, Akoso, who is the House standing Committee chairman on Finance, said the donation is aimed at uplifting the standard of education of his constituents.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Tamber Iorwase, the lawmaker stressed the need to equip the pupils/students with quality educational facilities that will aid their success in school, thereby, assisting their parents in that regard.

According to him, human capital development should be paramount to any society and must be given due attention, especially in the early stage of life and expressed his commitment to boost child education which is one of the reasons he decided to establish a foundation to carter for the needy in the society.

Speaking at the occasion, the Coordinator of All Secondary Schools Principals in Ushongo Local Government Area, Sir Orseer Kwaghgba expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the good gesture, describing it as the first of its kind.

He enjoined other well to do sons and daughters of Ushongo Local Government to emulate the lawmaker so as to better the lives of their people for greater development.

District Head of Lessel Township, Zaki Alexander Agar, appreciated Akoso for the wonderful work and advised Ushongo sons and daughters not to distract the lawmaker from carrying out his legislative functions.