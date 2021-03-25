Benue indigenes in diaspora lambasts Buhari over attacks on Ortom

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Benue diaspora group, under the umbrella of proactive Association of Benue Indigenes (PROABI) Kaduna chapter, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari, over assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom,

The association, in a press statement issued in Kaduna Thursday and signed by its President Comrade Moses Margaret Aji, stated that the assassination attempts on the governor and the killings in Benue State were due to severe hatred Buhari had on the people and government of Benue state.

Lamenting, the body recalled that, armed Fulani attacked and Killed over seventy people in Benue state in 2018, adding that, 48 hours after mass burial, the Miyetti Allah issued out a threat, telling the people to expect more bloodshed in the state.

PROABI noted that Ortom’s assassination attempt was claimed by Fulani body known as Fulani nationalist movement (FUNAM) and also gave reasons for the attack,k, adding that they represented 15 countries of the world.

“President, Proactive association of Benue indigenes, Comrade Moses Margaret Aji, on behalf of the association condemned the attack targeted on our governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom by Fulani nationalist movement (FUNAM) which they gave reason for the attack that they represent 15 countries of the world.



“It could be recalled that in January 2018, Fulani armed men attack and killed over seventy people in Benue state and 48hrs after mass burial, Miyetti Allah issued out a threat that “expect more bloodshed in Benue state” and since then Benue state has been experiencing different attacks on innocent law-abiding citizens of the state under the watch and protection of government at the federal level, no arrest was made”, it stated.

The group alleged that “The present government led by President Muhammad Buhari has openly demonstrated his hatred of Benue people. Late President Shagari and Yar’Adua once ruled this country with fear of God, but the reverse is the case, in the case of Buhari whose concern is purely Fulani.



“In view of this, the association is calling on the federal government to as a matter of urgency arrest the leadership of FUNAM for questioning, it the duty of any responsible government to protect its citizens, not be selective in terms of protection and should anything happen to our governor, the other side of the people will be seen, they stressed.

The association also called on Yerima Shettima to order, to stop making incisive and provocative utterances that will bring disunity at the time every rational thinking person or government is looking for peace.

“If he claims he is representing the youth of 19 northern states which Benue is inclusive, has he made any effort to restore peace in trouble spots in the north?, PROABI lamented.

According to them”Nigeria as a country does not belong to a group of persons or tribe as claimed by Fulani people.