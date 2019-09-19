Benue state government has granted amnesty to two militants in Okpoga in Opkokwu Local Government Area for embracing peace.

The state Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, who disclosed this at Olayenge community during a ceremony to cleanse the land and the return of peace, named the repentant militants as Matthew Ela and Sunday Omale.

While commending the former militants for laying down their arms, the deputy governor described peace as the only tool to attract development.

He advised the affected youths not to abuse the opportunity by returning back to their old ways, but charged them to report any suspicion of crisis to the police for prompt action.

The deputy governor said that the vigilante group in Olo and Okpoga will be reorganized for optimal performance as government has mobilized security agents to protect lives and property across the state.

In his remarks, the member representing Ogbadibo, Ado and Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Rep. Francis Agbo while commending the Olo and Opkokwu communities for laying down their arms, noted that peace is the only tool that engenders peace.

He promised to engage the youths of his constituency in meaningful ventures by providing incentives that would take them away from idleness and charged them to be of good behaviour to attract patronage from government and others intending to patronise them.

Also speaking, the caretaker Chairman of Okpowu Local Government, Mrs. Amina Audu encouraged youths in the area to engage in useful ventures and commended the commissioner of police for deploying personnel to guarantee no further breach of law and order in the area.

In their separate responses, leaders of the warring groups, Matthew Ela and Sunday Omale promised not to return to the trenches, but work towards lasting peace for development to thrive and urged government to provide incentives to meaningfully engage them.