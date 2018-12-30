Benue crash: APC mourns death of PDP supporters

Like this: Like Loading...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined other mourners to condole the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of some of its members.The PDP lost some of its members in a ghastly auto crash during a Senatorial campaign trip in Benue State on Friday.According to a statement signed by the ruling party’s spokesman, Mallam Lànre Issah-Onilu, the party expressed shock over the accident saying:“We condole with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of some of its members who died following a fatal accident on Otukpo-Agatu road in Benue State while travelling for the campaign flag-off of a Senatorial candidate on Friday.“The APC is anguished and deeply saddened by the tragic accident. While we share the pains of the bereaved families, we also pray that those injured in the accident make a speedy and full recovery.“As we mourn, the party prays that the Almighty God give the bereaved families and other loved ones the strength to withstand the tragic loss and also grant the dead eternal rest”.The statement also said as political activities have expectedly heightened in the lead up to the 2019 General Election, the party urges all to ensure safety as we go about our respective campaign activities.“We also call on relevant agencies charged with keeping transport routes and campaign grounds safe to ensure that the electioneering campaigns are as humanly possible devoid of avoidable accidents and incidents”.