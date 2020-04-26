Benue state Deputy Governor and chairman, State Action Committee on COVID-19, Benson Abounu, has commended the compliance level of the Christian community in the state with the ban imposed on congregational worship as a measure towards curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The deputy governor who made this known on Sunday when he led members of the task force round Makurdi metropolis to monitor the level of compliance by churches, however, discovered that some churches were holding congregational worship sessions.

At the Aged and Rural Evangelism Ministries and ECWA Goodnews Church along Naka Road, opposite Bush Bar, the task force met a congregation of worshippers in service session.

The deputy governor pointed out the grave nature of the pandemic, emphasising the need for all to adhere to prescribed safety measures including congregational worshiping and social distancing.

Abounu, who stated that the ban on congregational worship is for the safety of church leaders and their loved ones, also warned them to desist or risk arrest and donated face-masks to them after observing that congregants were without safety materials.

In their separate responses, leaders of the said churches, assured of their decision to no longer hold congregational worship sessions pending when the ban will be lifted and prayed God to end the pandemic.