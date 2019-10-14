Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba has said that its decision to ask Governor Samuel Ortom to revisit the amnesty programme in the state is to allow some youths who are still in possession of illegal arms to surrender them.

Mr. Uba stated this during plenary following a motion moved by the member representing Katsina- Ala East, Mr. Jonathan Agbidye calling on the governor to revisit the amnesty programme, saying a second chance will be the last warning to those still in possession of illegal arms.

He commended the mover of the motion and his colleagues for been alive to their responsibilities and solicited the support of all stakeholders in combating crime in the state.

It will be recalled that Gov. Ortom in 2017 had granted amnesty to persons in possession of illegal arms leading to a notorious gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ and his members surrendering hundred of arms.

Akwaza, who hails from Shitile in Katsina- Ala Local Government Area, has been declared wanted by the state government, but the prevalence of crime in the area allegedly caused by his gang members has crippled economic activities there.

The Daily Times gathered that in Ukum, Logo and Katsina- Ala federal constituency, notorious criminal gangs have constituted themselves into a block which openly extort money from anyone intending to hold a public event like wedding or wake keep under the guise of providing security failure of which will attract disruption including mass killings.

It will be recalled that in one of the wake keeps in Katsina-Ala, unknown gunmen launched attack on sympathizers killing over nine persons for allegedly failing to pay ‘permission fee’ before holding a wake that fateful weekend.