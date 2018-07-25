Benue Assembly impeaches Speaker, elects

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday, impeached its Speaker, Hon Terkimbi Ikyange and elected Hon Titus Uba, representing Kyaan State Constituency as new Speaker of the House.

Uba’s election followed the adoption of a motion for vote of no confidence passed on the immediate past leadership of the House moved by Hon Richard Ujege representing Konshisha State Constituency and seconded by his counterpart from Ado, Hon Anthony Ogbu.

The motion accused the former leadership of high handedness and other sundry offences.

Uba was elected the new Speaker of the 8th Assembly, following his nomination by member representing Otukpo/Akpa, Hon Egli Johnson Ahubi and seconded by Hon Steven Tyochir representing Gwer East State Constituency.

The House also elected Hon Egli Johnson Ahubi as Deputy Speaker following his nomination by Hon Joseph Ojobo representing Ogbadibo state constituency and seconded by his counterpart from Makurdi North, Hon Avine Agbom.

The Speaker and his deputy were immediately sworn-in by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Torese Agena.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Titus Uba thanked members for finding him worthy to serve in that capacity and promised exemplary leadership of the 8th Assembly.

Other principal officers elected included Hon Avine Agbom as Majority and Hon Sule Audu as Deputy Majority Leader while Hon. Kester Kyenge representing Logo State Constituency was elected Majority Whip.

The sitting was earlier presided over by Hon Sule Audu representing Agatu State constituency, who was elected Speaker Pro-Tempo immediately after the dissolution of the old leadership of the House.

The House later adjourned sitting till August 15, 2018 following a motion moved by Hon Paul Biam and seconded by Hon Damian Cheme representing Ukum and Gwer West state constituencies respectively.

Hon Avine Agbom also submitted his letter of defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP during plenary.

Twenty-two members signed the motion for the vote of no confidence while 21 were present at plenary.