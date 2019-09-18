The Benue state House of Assembly has approved a request from Governor Samuel Ortom to obtain a bank loan of over N12 billion to finance infrastructural development and other needs in the state.

Speaker Titus Uba, who gave the approval during plenary following a correspondence from the governor, said out of the amount, N10 billion is for infrastructure and other needs in the state.

According to him, the second approved loan facility of over N2 billion to be obtained from the United Bank of Africa is to pay counterpart funds to finance intervention projects from the Universal Basic Education Commission domiciled in the state.

Also during plenary, a bill to provide for the management of funds for the state House of Assembly and for purposes connected therewith, sponsored by the speaker and 29 others passed first reading.

Deputy Clerk of the House, Mr. Fabian Owaicho accordingly read the bill for the first time just as a petition by one Theddius Abugera alleging his forceful disengagement from the services of Radio Benue was presented to the House by the member representing Konshisha State Constituency, Mr. Cephas Dyako.

It will be recalled that the House had earlier approved a loan facility of over N532 million for the state government from the Bank of Agriculture to enable the state participate in the wet season rice and soyabean borrowers programme.