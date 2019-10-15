A senior lecturer at the Benue state Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Mr. Andrew Ogboja has been arraigned before a Makurdi High Court by the state government on a four -count charge of criminal conspiracy and rape of a minor, Ochanya Ogbaje leading to her death.

The prosecution told the court that the accused conspired with his son, Victor, who is now at large from 2013 – 2015 to commit the illegal act contrary to Sections 97 and 124, laws of Benue state.

It further stated that the accused also abused the victim severally, thereby leading to her death in 2017 contrary to Section 222 of the Penal Code.

When the charges were read before the accused person, he pleaded not guilty and the state counsel, Mr. P.A. Ukande told the court that the prosecution has concluded its investigation and asked for another day for hearing to enable it prove its case.

Counsel to the accused person, Mr. A.A. Onoja did not oppose the application for adjournment and the trial judge, Justice Austin Ityoyiman ordered that the accused person be remanded at the Federal Prison, Makurdi and subsequently, adjourned the case to another day for detonate hearing.

In a related development, the Benue state judiciary has promised to cooperate with officials of United Network for the full implementation of the two years programme of the United Nations women on peace and security in the state.

Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aondover Kakaan made the promise when the specialist UN women for Benue and Bauchi states, Mr. Peter Mancha paid him a visit in Makurdi the state capital.

Justice Kakaan, who described the programme as laudable as it focuses on security, noted that without security and peace, there will be no development in the society and is the reason why the management of the state judiciary nominated two of its staff to be part of the implementation committee as requested by UN officials.

Earlier, the progress specialist, Mr. Peter Mancha explained that the visit is to introduce the UN officials and other implementing partners including international partners in Africa to the chief judge.