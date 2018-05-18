Benue APC chieftain, Biem decamps to SDP with supporters

Former Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services, Benue State, who was also a strong contender for the governorship ticket in the primary election of 2015 gubernatorial race, Hingah Biem, on Thursday joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) alongside his teeming supporters at his Mbakyaan Council Ward of Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Biem, who was addressing party officials and supporters during the ceremony said, he was joining the SDP to join hands with other patriotic Nigerians to enthrone a people-oriented leadership across all levels that could meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

He expressed displeasure at the failure of the APC led administration to live up to its campaign promises which had resulted in hunger and misery among the people and urged his supporters to embrace the SDP as the only viable option to attaining peace, unity and economic prosperity.

Mr.Biem, while thanking the party leadership in the state for accepting him into its fold, lauded the progressive ideals of the party, especially its emphasis on justice, fairness and internal democracy and expressed the hope that the party would offer Nigerians a platform to realize their developmental aspirations.

The state Chairman of the party, Engr. John Enemari, while officially welcoming Mr. Biem into the SDP issued him a membership card.

He expressed joy at the decision of Mr. Biem to join the SDP, saying that his stature and network of support across the 23 local government areas of the state would greatly boost the chances of the party in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Enemari assured Mr.Biem and other aspirants on the party’s platform of a level playing field and urged them to maintain the peace and discipline the party was known for.

Also speaking, former federal commissioner, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Hon. Richard Asema, said Benue state needed a man with impeccable public service record like Biem, who could combine experience, intellectual ability and vision to pull the state out of its present under-developed status.

He outlined the outstanding features of the SDP to include its avowed commitment to restructuring, transparent party primaries; emphasis on youth and women development and its aversion to elite monopolization of the political process. The occasion was attended by thousands of SDP faithful and supporters of Hingah Biem from across the 23 local government areas of the state.