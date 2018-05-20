Benjamin Netanyahu: “God bless Jerusalem, the eternal, undivided capital of Israel” May 20, 2018 Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s seems happy with the new move to transfer US embassy to Jerusalem , see his reactions in the video attached below: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Published in News Akinbode Akintola More from NewsMore posts in News »US embassy in Jerusalem: “a day of chaos and carnage” at Gaza borderUS embassy in Jerusalem: Watch Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s addressUS embassy in Jerusalem: “Not all Israelis agree with Donald Trump”US embassy in Israel: Might this move bring new life to the peace process?
Be First to Comment