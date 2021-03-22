Benin receives a batch of Sinovac vaccine

A batch of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company, Sinovac has arrived in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin.

Benjamin Hounkpatin, the country’s Health Minister, confirmed on Monday that he received the vaccines at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport on Sunday.

“I salute the Chinese government which, through the cooperation between our two countries, has supported the Beninese authorities in their efforts to fight the pandemic.

The Chinese government has been supporting, since the appearance of the first case of COVID-19 on the territory of Benin on March 16, 2020,’’ Hounkpatin said.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Benin, Peng Jingtao, said that the arrival of the vaccine in Benin was part of the cooperation and solidarity between the two countries to fight against COVID-19.

“Since the start of the pandemic in Benin, cooperation between the two countries has been exemplary, pragmatic and effective.

“The Chinese vaccine is a global public good accessible to all developing countries, especially African countries.’’

ALSO READ: NYCN President Sukubo congratulates Rivers youths over emergence of Bani

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that a batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines also arrived in Niamey, capital of Niger, on Sunday.

The President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, the Prime Minister, Brigi Rafini, the acting Health Minister, Ahmed Boto and Chinese Ambassador to Niger, Zhang Lijun attended the handover ceremony at the airport.

“I would like to ask the Chinese ambassador to convey our thanks to the Chinese government and to Chinese people,’’ Issoufou said.

Niger has so far reported a total of 4,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 185 deaths and 4538 cured cases.

NAN also recalled that the Libya Minister of Health of the new Government of National Unity, Ali Zanati, had on Sunday met with the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Libya, Elizabeth Hoff, and discussed providing anti-COVID-19 vaccines to Libya. (Xinhua/NAN)