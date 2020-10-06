By Mutiat Alli

Most of us know by now that water is essential to our survival, even doctors prescribe that drinking roughly eight glasses a day is ideal.

However, what most people don’t know is that warm water and hot water have some exclusive benefits of their own that you just can’t get when you drink cold water. Here are some of the unexpected benefits of drinking hot water:

1. Menstrual cramps: Hot water helps in reducing menstrual cramps.

The heat of the water has a calming and soothing effect on the abdominal muscles, which eventually helps to cure cramps and spasms.

2. Prevents premature ageing: Drinking hot water helps to repair the skin cells that increases the elasticity of your skin and are affected by harmful free radicals. Subsequently, your damaged skin becomes smoother.

Hot water also clears the body of toxins that makes you age faster.

3. Weight loss: Hot water is great for maintaining a healthy metabolism, which is great if you want to shed a few kilos.

The best way to do this is to start your metabolism early in the morning with a glass of hot water and lemon. Added to this, hot water will help break down the adipose tissue i.e body fat in your body.

4. Prevents acne and pimples: Hot water deep cleanses your body and eliminates the root causes of acne-related infections.

The benefits for your skin just keeps coming on.

5. Aids digestion: Hot water is particularly beneficial for digestion. it is been said that drinking cold water during or after a meal can harden the oil present in the consumed foods.

This can create a fat deposit on the inner wall of your intestine, which can eventually result in intestinal cancer.

However, if you replace the glass of cold water with hot, you can avoid this problem. Also, hot water is beneficial to digestion, which is what you want after a meal.

6. Assists with nasal and throat congestion: Drinking hot water is an excellent natural remedy for colds, coughs and sore throat.

It dissolves phlegm and also helps to remove it from your respiratory tract.

As such, it can provide relief from a sore throat. It also helps in clearing nasal congestion.

7. Hair health and vitality: Drinking hot water is also good for obtaining soft, shiny hair. It energizes the nerve endings in your hair roots and makes them active.

This is beneficial for getting back the natural vitality of your hair and keeping it healthy.

8. Body detoxification: Hot water is fantastic for helping your body to detox.

When you drink hot water, your body temperature begins to rise, which results in sweat.

This is necessary because it helps to release toxins from your body and cleanse it properly.

For quick results, add a squeeze of lemon before drinking.

9. Bowels movement: Speaking of digestion, hot water can help to keep you regular, as well as make your bowel movements healthy and pain free.

Dehydration can result in chronic problems with constipation.

As the stool gets accumulated inside your intestine, the movement of the bowel becomes slower.

It is always recommended that you consume a glassful of hot or warm water every morning when your stomach is empty.

It decomposes any remnant foodstuffs and makes the movement of the particles smooth and less painful through the intestine.

10. Prevents dandruff: Hot water keeps your scalp hydrated and helps fight against dry scalp or dandruff.

11. Enhances blood circulation and promotes a healthy nervous system: Another important benefit of drinking hot water is that it enhances your blood circulation, which is important for proper muscle and nerve activity.

Additionally, it keeps your nervous system healthy by breaking down the fat deposits around it.

12. Promotes hair growth: Activating the roots of your hair has another added benefit which is growth.

The hot water promotes the regular activity of the roots and subsequently accelerates the growth of your hair.