Kogi state incumbent Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the primary election, on Thursday, with a total of 3,224 votes.

The returning officer, the Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, announced the result after the close of polls at 6pm, urging delegates to accept the result of the election in good faith.

Bello, was followed by Dr Babatunde Irukera, who polled 109 and Hassan Baiwa who polled 44.

Among other results announced by the returning officer, incude, Yahaya Audu with 10 votes,

Sani Lulu Abdulahi with7 votes, and Bashir Gegu who got 4 votes.

Others who contested in the primaries without votes include, Blessing Ekele, Iyoma Hadiza, Yakuba Muhammed and Dalami Muhammed.

Gov. Abubakar announced that the total number of delegates are at 3,500.

Reacting to this results, Irukera, said the conduct of the election did not follow acceptable norms.

Another aspirant, Bewa walked out from the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja venue of the primary, alleging that the primary had been compromised.