Bello Masari: “Buhari hasn’t failed us rather he has tolerated us”

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Bello Masari, governor of Katsina state, has tolerated Nigerians amid the “rubbish” that some people are doing.

Masari, speaking to Television Continental (TVC) in an interview, added that the president has kept his campaign promises.

READ ALSO: FG Grounds RCCG Pastor, Adeboye’s Helicopter

In a democracy like Nigeria, demonstrations over discontent with the current administration’s acts and inactions are to be anticipated, according to the governor, who added that things would have been different under a former president whom he did not mention.

“I don’t believe Buhari has let us down. I believe he has tolerated us, because you know, even as a civilian president, we had a president who couldn’t handle all the nonsense that some people were doing. But he (Buhari) is taking it all,” he said.