‘Bello lied on pending defection of 9 more PDP governors’

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted the assertion by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that nine more governors of the party will soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gov. Bello had at the wake of the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi from the PDP to the APC in Abakaliki on Thursday, said with Gov. Umahi jumping ship, it remains nine more PDP governors to go with Governor Nyesom Woke of Rivers State will be the last of the batch to defect.

Reacting during an interactive session with the media in his office on Friday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said Gov. Bello could not be taken serious because he lies at will.

He said there is no situation within the PDP that could have warranted such exodus of its governors as insinuated by the Kogi State governor.

He said that “Yahaya Bello lies with careless abandon. He tells lies without a feeling. He is a rabid liar.

So, if he is taking to somebody who already has a background of his capacity to tell lies without minding whether people are watching or not, whether people realise whether what he is saying is true or not, you don’t take such a character serious.

“So, for us in the PDP, Yahaya bello simply went to entertain Nigerians on Channels TV yesterday.

If anybody tells you that 10 governors will leave the PDP who would believe such nonsense.

What’s the attraction in APC? At the fullness of time, the reason for Gov. Umahi’s defection will be made known to every Nigerian.

“If you watch his defection yesterday, the only thing you have for Gov. Umahi is pity because he was empty. Look at the people around him.

If he was fighting because of the South East, how come the people around him are only APC members from a particular side of our country?”

Speaking further on what was described as insincerity of motive behind Gov. Umahi’s move, the national publicity secretary added that “how come you cannot find Ohanaeze N’digbo people, how come you cannot find the egalitarian and educated-minded people of the South East standing with him on the podium?

“We are not going to engage him on whether he has left the party or not. He has crossed the bridge and burned that particular bridge and there is no coming back for him.

What we have for him in PDP is just pity. Every political party has a reason of contestation for power.

“The unfortunate thing for Nigerians today, is the fact that we have an administration that is not performing.

An administration that Nigeria has already moved beyond and that is why clear three years before elections, Nigerians are already contesting over who will occupy which office or the other.”