Bello fanning embers of disunity in APC, Faleke’s group alleges

The Audu/Faleke Political Organization in Kogi state has warned that the actions of Governor Yahaya Bello are capable of thwarting the reconciliation efforts of the Bola Tinubu led presidential committee, accusing the governor of fanning the embers of division and disunity within the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The campaign organization in a statement released by Senator Alex Kadiri on Friday, in Abuja, while charging the Tinubu committee to urgently focus on ending the differences among APC political gladiators in Kogi state, however accused the state government of persisting in planting seeds of disunity in the party.

Recently, the group said the governor unlawful created and is funding a parallel state party executive, an act it described as unconstitutional and capable of undermining the good intentions of the reconciliation committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kadiri stated that the group’s enthusiasm as belonging to the APC is “dampened by the assumption by most Nigerians that the issue in Kogi APC is merely between Governor Bello and Senator Dino Melaye.

“We the stakeholders/elders and the state executive of the party do not believe in the way and manber the matters of governance and political activities are being conducted in Kogi state by Gov. Bello, all of which are divisive and destructive.”

He warned that the activities of the Kogi state government constitute a threat to the cohesive survival of the APC, adding that such acts of belligerence and insubordination against this all-important presidential assignment from any quarters must be nipped in the bud.

While commending Buhari in appointing Tinubu to head of the APC national reconciliation committee, the group said it sees the development as not only a step in the right direction, but a life saving measure at a time when the party is deeply enmeshed in crisis all over the country.

“We want to state that as responsible and foundation members of the party, we are not averse to any efforts geared towards it’s wellbeing, and this provides the reason why we made ourselves and our elders/all stakeholders available before two previous similar committees, and which the NWC of the party failed to implement its findings.

“We however wish to state that we are not in doubt about the efficiency and capability of Asiwaju Tinubu whom we hold in high esteem and respect, and as such look forward to seeing him deploying his leadership wisdom into redirecting our party towards the path of peace and progress as we prepare for the next general elections.

“Finally, it is our hope that, for the love of the party, and considering the huge efforts invested by us in ensuring the success of the party in the last elections, any act of insubordination or misadventure from any group within the party including the NWC must be discouraged and condemned in the strongest terms,” Senator Kadiri maintained.