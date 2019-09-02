The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Monday that with Governor Yahaya Bello as the All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer, it would easily win the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

PDP spokesman in the state, Bode Ogunmola, made the remark in a statement in Lokoja.

Ogunmola said the poor performance of the governor in the last three and half years, and public resentment against his administration would ensure “a sweat-less victory for PDP.

“PDP has long been praying for the APC to make the mistake of re-presenting Bello for the governorship poll.

“It is a well known fact that the governor cannot win any local government in Kogi state due to his poor performance, and the way and manner the resources of the state is being massively looted.

“His desperation to return is to save himself from going to prison over looted funds. That is why he had to spend hugely to get strong contenders disqualified.

“If he succeeds in fooling the leadership of his party and the delegates, we are confident that he cannot fool the electorate who are victims of his monumental misgovernance.’’

However, the Director-General of Media and Publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, assured that Bello would continue to concentrate on governance in spite of preparations for the governorship poll.

Reacting to the PDP’s statement, Fanwo told newsmen that the governor would not bandy words as he has responded adequately to the PDP in February and March (general elections) with the unprecedented defeat it suffered in the state.

“We are even stronger going into the November governorship election. The governor won’t talk. He believes in allowing his results speak for him,” Fanwo said.

He stressed that delivering democracy dividends to the people would continue to remain “on the front burner of the present administration, adding that “Gov. Bello will not remove his feet from the pedals of governance and in his drive to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.”

Fanwo said the governor has remained humble in victory, saying the best way to react to the stupendous victory at the primaries is to continue to give his best to the people.

According to him, the governor will campaign with the work he has done since taking over the mantle of leadership in the confluence state.