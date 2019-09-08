The Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has promised to partner effectively with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to put an end to the menace in the nation’s capital to ensure that the target to end open defecation in the Nigeria by 2015 is achieved.

Addressing a delegation from the Ministry of Water Resources led by its Minister, Engr. Sulaiman Adamu, on an advocacy visit to end open defecation in the country, Bello pledged the FCT Administration’s commitment to ensuring that the goal of completely eradicating open defecation in the country is achieved.

He disclosed that in a bid to put an end to the menace in the nation’s capital, the FCTA was partnering with the private sector for the provision of solar powered public toilets in the FCT, adding that six major water tanks were under construction to aid in the distribution of water to newly opened districts in the territory.

Speaking further, Mallam Bello revealed that due to the importance placed on the campaign, he has directed Minister of State of the FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu to coordinate the activities to ensure the success of the project in the FCT.

“In the FCT, raw water supply is not the real issue. As you know, we have enough water at the Lower Usuma Dam which is annually supplemented by the basin transfer from the Gurara dam under your Ministry.

And we have the water treatment plants which is adequate for the needs of the Capital city for a reasonable enough period of time to come.

“The main challenge is being able to reticulate and distribute the water to other newer phases of the FCT and I am pleased to say that we have a system of about six major water tanks under construction now and we are introducing projects that would bring in pumping stations to be able to supplement the water pressure.” He said

Earlier, the Minister of Water Resources said that the visit was to kick- start the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” campaign aimed at making Nigeria open-defecation-free by 2025.

He stressed the need to mobilize for an increase in sanitation budget line to ensure that the Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Action Plan of the Federal Government, to improve the sector, was achieved, calling on the FCT Minister to declare a state of emergency on open defecation in the FCT.