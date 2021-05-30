Being unique, relevant secret behind my success – Jaysynths

By Mutiat Alli

For the Onitsha born music producer, Chisom Obinna Onyeke a.k.a Jaysynths, being unique and relevant are the recipes behind his success.

Jaysnyths who desires to work with the likes of Wizkid, Burna and Drake said: “One of the recipes of my success asides God’s grace would be striving to be unique and relevant.

Everyday, I try to create something iconic. In this business, if you are not unique, you will soon be forgotten”.

Recounting the challenges he experienced in the early days of his career, the Political Science graduate of the University of Abuja said: “The early challenges were learning to create world music.But I had to learn the techniques on how to create a good sound. This worked for me as soon as I got the techniques right”.

The creative beat-maker who produced Teni’s hit song ‘Case’, said if he were not a music producer, he would have been working at an oil company.

“I would have been working at an oil company or a reputable organization if I wasn’t a music producer. I don’t like stress”.

Advising budding music producers, Jaysynths said: “It is tempting to try to be someone else.

Always be yourself. Never seek for validation when you know your worth. This will help you on your journey”.

Jaysynths also bared his mind on the changes he would love to see in the music industry.

”We need to take music producers more seriously. We actually should be the richest in the music industry but we are always not regarded. But I’m sure that would change soon”.

Going down memory lane, the sought after music maker revealed that 2020 was a blessing for him and his young family.

“2020 was a blessing for me and my family. I and my wife welcomed a beautiful baby boy. Business also boomed that year. I am grateful”.