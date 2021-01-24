Being proud helps to keep my self-respect in check – BBNaija Kiddwaya reveals

BBNaija reality TV star, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has taken to social media and admitted to being proud.

In a question and answer session which he recently had with his fans on his official Instagram page over the weekend, the billionaire’s son admitted to allegation that he is a proud person.

During the question and answer session, he made the revelation when a fan asked him why he has pride.

Providing answer to the fan’s question, Kiddwaya affirmed that being proud is what keeps his self respect in check.

“Because pride is what will keep your self respect in check” he said.