The Acting Head of service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan has said that behavioral change plays a pivotal role in public sector branding.

Speaking during the second edition of the Public sector branding, summit and exhibition in Abuja on Tuesday, Dr. Yemi-Esan, emphasized that behavioral change is another approach towards public service branding.

‘’Branding in public sector is the artistic modeling of a logo or slogan which is expected to represent and convey the value or objectives of an organization’’, she said.

Explaining the essence of adopting the behavioural change approach,Dr. Yemi-Esan added that poor behavior is detrimental to the essential delivery of services in Nigeria

While commending the National Agency for Food,Drugs Administration and control (NAFDAC) for setting the pace for public service branding in Nigeria, the Head of service affirmed that NAFDAC under Prof Dora Akunyili used behavioral change as a tool to drive and sustain the transformation of the agency.

She further called on Nigerians to rid off clichés such as ‘’African time,’’ ‘’this is Nigeria,’’ and ‘’Nigerian factor’’ hence such slogans only suggests that things can be done in an unlawful manner.

ALSO READ VAT Increase: Why Nigerian brands must be on red alert



She commended the organizers of the event, saying that the summit has enlightened Nigerians and has assured them that Nigeria can get to the top position only if the right things are done.

Also speaking, the Director General of the National Institute for Legislature and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, lamented that corruption is a bane to Nigeria’s Public service.

However, Prof Sulaiman, charged that transparency at government Parastatals, should be displayed for an effective behavioral change.

The Acting Registrar and Chief Executive officer of APCON, Ijedi Iyoha, who spoke to DailyTimes correspondent, noted that the Summit was conceived because of the need to orientate the public sector. She said that in order to achieve more excellent service, inculcating behavioural change approach is pivotal more than the artificial branding.

Mr. Chidi Onwumere, the Managing Partner of Brandmarks Communications also urged the government to consider establishing brand offices that will carefully manage public sector brand, guide and ensure that every organization is working to ensure a good image.